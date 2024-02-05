ANC volunteer assaulted during voter registration in Ekurhuleni

An ANC volunteer was allegedly attacked by an uMkhonto weSizwe supporter over the weekend. The party’s regional task team (RTT) co-ordinator, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, said the attack took place on Sunday in Duduza.

“This attack on an ANC volunteer happened whilst she was on organisational duty of canvassing for voter registration. As a result of this barbaric attack, she sustained injuries on her face, including cutting her lips. “This incident totally undermines the democratic principles as well as the Electoral Act, which promotes free and fair campaigning by all,” Dlabathi emphasised. He described the incident as inhumane and barbaric behaviour which did not have space in the current democratic dispensation.

Dlabathi said the victim could not open a case as the perpetrator had already opened a counter case against her. “The Star’s” attempts to solicit a comment from Duduza police station were unsuccessful. However, a police officer at the station told us that there was no way police could open a case against the perpetrator, as the victim had also had every right to open one.

“If the lady wanted to open a case she could have, the process is called counter assault cases. It’s allowed because the victim might have witnesses that can prove that she was a victim and that she was assaulted,” the police officer explained. When the process was explained to the ANC, that their volunteer should have opened the case, the regional spokesperson, Thabang Mthiyane, explained that the perpetrator and victim had found common ground at the time. “The latest information is that the perpetrator and victim were asked to talk and apologise to each other. That’s why our member did not pursue with opening charges,” Mthiyane said.

The past weekend’s voter registration marked the final voter registration weekend before the general national elections, which are expected to be held between May and August. The agency said those who couldn’t visit their registration station can still visit their local municipal offices to register or do it online up until the election date is officially proclaimed. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced this past weekend’s registration as one of the most successful as they managed to register an estimated one million voters.