ANC weakens Parliament oversight: Holomisa

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader General Bantu Holomisa says Parliament did exceptionally well in terms of introducing new legislations that took the country forward from the period 1994-1999. Holomisa emphasised that Parliament had done its work and it was doing its work, but the frustrations stemmed from members of the executive who have failed to develop policies that were in line with the country’s constitution or the National Development Plan (NDP).

“The calibre of the Cabinet and accounting officers, who are supposed to develop these policies are found wanting. It became worse when former president Thabo Mbeki was recalled; that led to many competent people leaving the government to join private sector. “The reason for their departure was that they were being targeted as if there was a new political party coming to take over, but some within the ANC felt that those who came with Mbeki had to go. “President Jacob Zuma came with his own team, and we therefore lost institutional memory and continuation,” UDM leader added.

Holomisa said the chopping and changing of teams within government weakened it, saying this was done due to internal ANC factions. “These factions in the ruling party have affected service delivery in a big way. I don’t think the youth of today will ever enjoy the freedom of this country because cadres deployed in a position of power are only looking out for their friends and families.” Holomisa mentioned the Zondo report, saying that it also revealed that some of these cadre acted as gatekeepers from the party as well as some leaders of the ANC.

On the issue of oversight, the general admitted that parliamentary oversight was weak in the sense that when one was found wanting, the majority of ruling party members would make sure that they close ranks and protect one of their own. “These people are doing so because they have the numbers in Parliament. For instance, look at what the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said recently when he admitted that they had to lie in order to defend former president Zuma. “The abuse of power by the party affects service delivery and I hope the voter would be in a position to send a strong message to say never again shall we put our X in one political party,” Holomisa emphasised.

South Africa was in crisis 30 years later with constant load shedding the people faced, and endless corruption, he said. There was a clear disconnect between the people and the government. “The main causes of this disconnect are unacceptable levels of corruption; a poor economy and staggering joblessness; increasing crime and dangerous lawlessness; crumbling infrastructure and unacceptable load shedding, as well as the illegal influx of people from all over seeking refuge and resources from the state.