ANCWL remembers one of their own in Winnie Mandela

Members of the ANC Women’s League have remembered one of their own, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Fourways Memorial Park. Tuesday marked the sixth anniversary of Madikizela-Mandela’s passing.

The Struggle stalwart, who was married to former president Nelson Mandela for more than three decades, died while at the Milpark Hospital on April 2, 2018, at the age of 81. ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane reflected upon the life and times of Mama Winnie in her address, saying the Struggle stalwart fought until her last days. “Madikizela-Mandela was remembered for her love for the Struggle, her people and the ANC as well as someone who even though was courted by other parties chose to remain loyal to the ruling party.”

Speaking to SABC News, Mokonyane said in spite of the many challenges as well as trials and tribulations within the ANC, Mama Winnie never gave up on the party. The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) hosted the sixth anniversary of the death of the revered Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her home in Orlando West in Soweto. ANCWL president Sisisi Tolashe led the commemorative event. Picture: Itumeleng English Independent Newspapers “The essence of Mama Winnie is that in all its trials and tribulations in the ANC is that you never walk away. It is only when there is a dire need we would always see uMama. Even in her final days, she walked side by side with President Cyril Ramaphosa here in Soweto, mobilising people to vote for the African National Congress. She reminded us that – with all the imperfections of the ANC – we ought to remain committed to the organisation, as Mama Winnie did,” said Mokonyane. As a Struggle stalwart, Mokonyane said Madikizela-Mandela believed in the true emancipation of her people and never shied from her responsibility of being one with her people.