ANCYL leader pleads with Ramaphosa to unleash the army on illegal immigrants

This comes amid complaints that illegal foreigners are responsible for most of the hijacked buildings as well as illegal mining in the country.

Malatji also wants all spaza shops in South Africa to be run by South Africans. Malatji was speaking during his speech at the ANC’s Manifesto Review event held at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

‘’We cannot allow illegal foreigners to take over our towns. It is clear that all the towns in South Africa have been taken over by illegal foreigners. Because of the high level of unemployment in South Africa, young people are all over the streets smoking drugs and not doing anything. We are saying that all of those buildings must be cleaned out. The Minister of Police and Defence Minister must go and clean out all those buildings,’’ he said.

Malatji, in his speech, also implored the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to bring load shedding under control. He said young people are ready to step in and save the country if current leaders feel they are not up to the task of governing it.