ANCYL National Conference marred by delays, but organisers say it will kick start later today

Despite signs of infighting and a slow pace, a number of delegates are preparing to attend the 26th National Conference, which is scheduled to take place from today at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. This is a historic moment as it takes place three years after the structure was disbanded, and the last time they had a president was eight years ago, when Collen Maine was elected in Midrand.

The ANCYL has, over the years, struggled to remain relevant after its former president Julius Malema was kicked out. He later, together with Floyd Shivambu, formed the EFF, which is turning 10 years old this year. Leading the pack for the top position is Gauteng’s Collen Malatji, who is set to go head-to-head with ANCYL Chris Hani regional chairperson, Aphiwe Mkhangelwa. Gauteng, the Northern Cape and the North West held their general councils this week Tuesday, and they chose Malatji for president and Mntuwoxolo Ngudle for secretary.

The election committee on Thursday revealed the names of candidates who reached the required 20% threshold to be on the ballot paper for the league’s congress. This included the likes of Phumzile Mgcina, Tsakani Shiviti and Zwelo Masilela, to name but a few. The committee said those who would be nominated from the floor must have 25% of delegates in the congress, and for additional members, a name will be on the ballot if supported by 10% of the branches that passed an audit.

Scores of delegates have been arriving in buses and taxis since this morning, many seemingly in conference spirits as they sing and chant struggle songs. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also took to Twitter to announce that the time for the conference had arrived. “Today marks the commencement of the 26th ANCYL National Congress,” said Mbalula, in a Tweet that had people expressing their views over the conference.

“I'm sure they too can't wait to serve a man that has power to tell who to charge and not to, but rest assured even the king of the jungle's power does deteriorate and eventually come to an end,” wrote MadimetjaMe. Another user, Motsepe Rems, wrote: “Children of politicians are applying for tenders and won't attend this cause their parents have put them front row of the eating line. Its children of the poor that will be in attendance.” More tweets were sent in reply to Mbalula and they included one from Gabriele Vogel, who wrote: “Does your party still have time to govern? Remember: there is a country, or what’s left of it, to govern! I just read celebration of this that and the other. Where is the money coming from for all the t-Shirts, booze, food?? I wonder…”

Links to embed https://twitter.com/madimetjame/status/1674650691342675969?s=20 https://twitter.com/motsepe_rems/status/1674655432906887168?s=20