ANCYL president calls for increase in Social Distress Grant

Johannesburg - ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji has called for the Social Relief Distress Grant to be increased to R1 500 from its current rate of R350. Malatji added that unemployed graduates should also be given a monthly grant of R4 500. Malatji was speaking during the youth league’s 79-year anniversary celebrations at Ga Morwe Kameelrivier Stadium in Dr JS Moroka Municipality, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

‘’We are calling upon the ANC-led government to increase and introduce an unemployment grant. We are saying that while young people are still looking for employment opportunities, there must be a grant that is provided for them to move around and look for those opportunities. ‘’We are saying that, while you are still looking for solutions, the R350 must be increased to R1 500 until all those issues are resolved.’’ He added that unemployed graduates who are out of jobs or are still searching for jobs, must be paid R4 500 by the state.

‘’Unemployed graduates must be paid R4 500 a month, and the youth looking for other opportunities must be paid R1 500 per month, until the matter of unemployment is resolved,’’ he said. ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile also addressed the celebrations and urged the youth league to galvanise support not only for the ANC but across society and become the voice of the voiceless. ‘’Together, we must assure the youth and the people of South Africa that only the ANC carries the hope and the aspirations of all South Africans. This is because the ANC was formed to be the instrument of change for the people,’’ he said.

He said over the past few years, the governing ruling party had implemented various structural reforms to support the country’s ailing economy. ‘’In partnership with the private sector, we have launched several youth business funding opportunities to help youth start and maintain their businesses. This includes the Youth Challenge Fund (YCF), the Youth Pipeline Development Programme, and the Youth Technology Innovation Fund (YTIF),’’ Mashatile said. When it comes to committing to youth development, Mashatile said the government has committed itself in five key focus areas, which include quality healthcare for the youth, investing in youth entrepreneurship, youth technology, and infrastructure.