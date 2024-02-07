Anele Mdoda hailed as a force to be reckoned with in broadcasting

Anele Mdoda, the award-winning radio personality, has been praised for being a force to be reckoned with in the broadcast industry. Mdoda wowed everyone in a gold glittering outfit as she mingled with the entertainment elite among the throng of guests at the Grammys.

Due to her and her team’s ability to handle engaging topics, “Anele and the Club on 947” has grown to become one of the biggest radio shows in South Africa. In a tweet echoed by most of her followers, Siv Ngesi lauded her as a world-class presenter. “It must be said @Anele is world class at her job! #thatsall,” he said on X.

Ngesi has been consistent in showering her with love and love. “Some world-class radio from @Anele and her team! Always a Favourite when I am in the city that doesn’t work.” As evidence that the exceptional performance of the award-winning radio host cannot be overlooked, radio 947 in 2022 successfully drew up a five-year contract extension for Mdoda. This year commemorates more than two decades since Mdoda made her radio debut, and she continues to advance in her career as people express their admiration.