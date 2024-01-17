Independent Online
Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Anele Mdoda takes her show to school to surprise her son

Anele Mdoda surprises her son Alakhe at school, not wanting to miss his first day. Picture: Anele Moda on X

Published 56m ago

Media personality Anele Mdoda endeared herself to her followers when she hosted her radio show at her son’s school.

With many parents taking their children to school for the first time, making the day a momentous affair, Mdoda revealed that she had always missed Alakhe’s first day and wanted to surprise him.

“I always miss Alakhe’s first day of school, or I miss the show so I can attend his first day of school this year… I said we wouldn’t be missing any of the above. I came up with a master plan.

“Broadcasting live from Alakhe’s school, he has no idea. He thinks only dad is going to be here, but mommy is sneaky! #Aneleandtheclubon947!!! Good luck to all the little ones starting school today.”

In a video shared by radio station 947, she explained that it was a big deal for moms to be there on the first day of school.

“So here’s a thing: my son is going to Grade 3 this year, and we are getting towards that big boy level. Every year, either I miss his first day at school or I miss the show when it’s his first day at school. And the thing is, you are a mom, and you have to be there; it’s a big deal. Yesterday, Fourways Mall was abuzz with every parent looking for school shoes, shirts, belts, stationery, and all of that.

“I promise you, I even tweeted and said if you see parents in a mall, just feed us because we are going through the most right now. Every single parent in Johannesburg yesterday was going through the most. So this year, I figured I didn’t want to miss the radio show, but I didn’t want to miss my son’s first day of school either. I thought, let’s broadcast from Alakhe’s principal’s office. He does not know that I am here, by the way; he has no idea. He thinks that it’s just his dad who will bring him to school today,” said Mdoda.

She also shared heart-warming snaps of them together.

