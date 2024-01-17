Media personality Anele Mdoda endeared herself to her followers when she hosted her radio show at her son’s school. With many parents taking their children to school for the first time, making the day a momentous affair, Mdoda revealed that she had always missed Alakhe’s first day and wanted to surprise him.

“I always miss Alakhe’s first day of school, or I miss the show so I can attend his first day of school this year… I said we wouldn’t be missing any of the above. I came up with a master plan. “Broadcasting live from Alakhe’s school, he has no idea. He thinks only dad is going to be here, but mommy is sneaky! #Aneleandtheclubon947!!! Good luck to all the little ones starting school today.” In a video shared by radio station 947, she explained that it was a big deal for moms to be there on the first day of school.