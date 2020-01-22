Anger, hurt, confusion as drunk driver who killed two cops gets suspended sentence









In this file picture, a crime scene expert takes pictures at the scene of a crime. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu Johannesburg - The sister of one of the two metro police officers killed by a drunk driver said it's still painful that they were made to wait two years for justice that they never received. This is after Albert Gerhardes Pretorius was slapped with a suspend sentences and a fine then celebrated with his family in the parking lot of court before heading home. In January 2018, Albert Gerhardes Pretorius was driving drunk when he rammed into the roadblock mounted by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) near Montecasino. Two officers, Winnie Mokgolo, 35, and Sophie Ngoasheng, 45, were killed instantly by Pretorius' Toyota Hilux bakkie. It was said at the time that Pretorius was three times over the limit. According toTimesLive, Magistrate Gideon Schneitler sentenced Pretorius to six years for two counts of culpable homicide, which is wholly suspended for five years on Monday, saying although he was recorded to have been drunk, he had showed remorse.

On the count of driving under the influence of alcohol, he was given an option to pay a R10,000 fine or serve one year in prison.

Speaking to The Star on Wednesday, Mokgolo's sister June said they were still confused by the sentence because the reasons the magistrate gave did not makes no sense.

The late Officer Winnie Makgolo.

June said during the sentencing, Magistrate Schneitler said the state had failed to prove that Pretorius caused the accident because he was drunk.

"The state did not have to pro anything because Pretorius pleaded guilty to all counts," June said.

The magistrate also said Petorius showed remorse but June that was not true.

"He did not show any remorse because immediately after the sentencing he had a party with his family at the parking lot. They were celebrating in our presence and had not taken into cognizance that we were there.

"The magistrate also said Pretorius was working and taking care of his wife who's a pensioner but what about my sister's children? Who must provide for them? My sister had three children and right now they are scattered and living with different family members. Her second born failed in 2018 because he was not coping.

"Her 7-year-old is still undergoing counselling. My mother had also been seeing a psychologist but she relapsed on Monday after the sentencing. We waited two years to be denied justice. His license has not even been revoked," a heartbroken June said.

The JMPD said they were shocked and disappointed that the man who killed their two colleagues while driving drunk won't even spend an hour behind bars.

So angered by the sentence they are intending to approach the high court to appeal it.

The late Officer Sophie Ngoasheng.

Spokesperson for the JMPD Wayne Minnaar said the sentence Pretorius was handed for killing the two officers was shockingly low and they were not going to accept it.

He said in this past festive season, officers arrested over 400 drunk drivers and the message this sentence was sending out was that causing an accident while drunk and killing people was not a serious thing.

"We want want to change that because it is very serious. That man's results have left five children orphaned.

This sentence has demoralised the deceased officers' colleagues. These were their colleagues whom they worked with.

"The Chief of Metro Police David Tembe has asked for the findings of the court so they can be discussed on Friday. We will take the matter to the high court for an appeal.

"We also need to understand how the magistrate came to that sentence," Minnaar said.

The Star