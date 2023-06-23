Another black DA leader Masizole Mnqasela exits party, citing ‘principles’

Johannesburg - One of the DA’s most prominent black members in the Western Cape, Masizole Mnqasela, announced that he was leaving the party after 21 years as a member. The former Speaker of the Western Cape legislature had been at loggerheads with his party for months, with a number of court battles over his dismissal from political and government positions.

He had also been accused of violating some party policies. The battle between Mnqasela and the DA federal executive (FedEx) had been raging for some time. He said he had faced a number of obstacles in the DA and was now ready to let go. "Regrettably, in recent times, I have encountered obstacles within the Democratic Alliance that have prevented me from fully exercising and advocating for these core beliefs and values. It is with a heavy heart that I have come to realise that the current environment within the party no longer aligns with the principles I hold dear," Mnqasela said. He said that throughout his political career, he has consistently stood for values and beliefs that were guiding tools for him.

Mnqasela said he believed in a South Africa where equality, justice and prosperity were accessible to all citizens, regardless of their background or circumstances. "I am committed to promoting transparency, accountability and inclusivity in our political landscape. The court matter that I lodged against the DA in the Western Cape Division of the High Court is being dealt with by the legal team," Mnqasela said. He thanked the DA and his supporters for believing in his leadership while at the same time announcing his future plans.

"I am now forging ahead to lead a political movement upon the request of community leaders, civil society leaders, faith-based and political activists who have jointly expressed over time a need for a social justice coalition that must inculcate certain values and principles like equity, access, fairness, justice and equality, among others," Mnqasela said. He said he was determined to break free from the constraints and limitations that had hindered his ability to advocate for the issues that matter most to South Africans. "I am passionate about creating positive change, fostering unity, and ensuring that the voices of all South Africans are heard and represented. I recognise the challenges our nation faces and the urgent need for transformative leadership. My vision for a better South Africa remains resolute, and I am committed to working tirelessly to achieve it," Mnqasela said.