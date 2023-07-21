Another explosion in Kempton park reported

Local authorities have confirmed that another explosion has occurred, this time in Kempton Park today. The explosion comes after the Johannesburg CBD was rocked by an explosion along one of it’s busiest streets on Wednesday evening, leaving one person dead and scores injured.

Confirming the incident, a City of Ekurhuleni official said: “We are aware of an explosion on Mission Rd, Chloorkop area of Kempton Park. More details will follow - please keep roads clear for emergency services.” Authorities have asked the community to avoid the area as emergency services sweeps in. There was also report in TimesLIVE of a man dying in an explosion on Thursday at a house in Soweto, where illegal mining activities were suspected to have been taking place.