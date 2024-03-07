Another Gauteng school left with unfinished renovations

Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School in Vereeniging was set for renovations and enhancement back in 2015 in an effort to remove asbestos roofing, which was a cause for concern for learners’ health. Eight years later, the renovations to the school south of Joburg are still not complete.

Rise Mzansi’s provincial convener, Tebogo Moalusi, said the project was aimed at enhancing the learning environment for over 1 100 learners. Moalusi conducted a site visit to Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School to assess the status of the project on Thursday. Moalusi said he was surprised to see the school in the same state it was eight years ago despite the assurances the community and the school got from the Gauteng government.

“The school remains incomplete, forcing students to endure inadequate facilities and learning conditions. Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School was among the 29 schools in Gauteng earmarked for refurbishment. “Regrettably, despite commitments made by the provincial authorities, the project remains unfinished, leaving students to study in dilapidated classrooms and temporary structures. “As RISE Mzansi, we demand accountability from the provincial government, especially from outgoing Premier and former MEC of Education, Panyaza Lesufi, who supervised the initiation of this project.

Lesufi owes the public an explanation for the delays in project completion and must provide transparency regarding the allocation of funds designated for this failed project,” the convener added. Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the project was under the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID), adding that would be the relevant department to talk to in terms of construction. GDID spokesperson, Alfred Nhlapo, said the previous contractor that was tasked with implementation of the project was terminated due to performance reasons.

“The termination has led to a new process of appointing a completion contractor which the department is currently seized with as a matter of priority to enable the community to gain speedy access to a new state-of-the-art education facility,” Nhlapo said. In emphasising his fact, Moalusi said access to quality education was a fundamental human right, adding that he was saddened by the current conditions at Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School, which he said posed significant health risks to both learners and educators. “It is unacceptable that learners are subjected to such conditions while their educational needs are overlooked. We urge the Gauteng government to prioritise the well-being and future of the residents of this province.

Additionally, we call upon members of our communities to continue holding leaders accountable for their commitments and promises. “RISE Mzansi remains committed to building a safe, prosperous, equal, and united Gauteng, where every resident lives a happy and dignified life.” This situation comes two days after parents of learners of Theresapark School in Pretoria, protested about the delay in the completion of the school’s construction. Students attend class on a rotational basis due to overcrowding and lack of classrooms.