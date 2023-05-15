Another police officer caught seemingly drunk in viral video

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela described this as irresponsible and disgraceful behaviour and condemned it in the strongest terms.

Johannesburg - Another SAPS officer has been recorded seemingly drunk in a video that is doing the rounds on social media. The policeman can be seen staggering after causing an accident.

Picture: Screenshot.

“A criminal case of drunk and driving and an internal case in terms of the disciplinary regulations are instituted against the member, and he will face the consequences of his actions,” said Mawela.

This comes a couple of months after a viral video of an SAPS sergeant, Claudius Minnaar, 40, was seen in what appeared to be a drunken stupor while using a police vehicle. Minnaar appeared in the De Aar District Court in the Northern Cape on charges of drunk driving.

What did you do about this fool @SAPoliceService? Nithini? pic.twitter.com/59kWKKDNEU — Naledi X (@NahLayDay) May 15, 2023

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act sets out the legal limits and prohibitions for driving while under the influence and stipulates that no one shall drive or even occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle with the engine running on a public road if their blood alcohol content is over the legal limit.