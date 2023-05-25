Another suspect added to Zambian’s fraud and theft case

Johannesburg - Dineo Precious Powane made a brief appearance at the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on three charges of money laundering. According to Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Powane was linked to a case relating to Evan Mutale, 44, who is facing 21 charges of fraud and three alternative charges of money laundering after his arrest by the SAPS’ Provincial Commercial Crime Unit on April 12 in Rustenburg.

Mamothame said he was charged for stealing over R5 million from Jaira Constructions and Projects, where he was employed as an accountant, responsible for managing accounts, payroll and loading payments. “Powane was granted R3000 bail, while Mutale is out on R10 000 bail, and their matter will now appear at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Rustenburg on June 7 for a pre-trial conference. “It is alleged that between September 2019 and November 2020, Mutale fraudulently transferred money into an account belonging to Powane, who has no links to the company but is known to him.

“These transactions were allegedly done under the pretence of paying a service provider for services rendered to the company, and in the process, he deceived his supervisor to make final authorisations for money to be transferred into Powane’s bank account.” Mamothame added that investigations revealed that some of this money was later transferred to his bank account, which contributed to the State charging him with money laundering. “The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, together with the North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, expressed their satisfaction with the progress made following the second arrest, and they expressed a need for fraud and corruption matters to be dealt with decisively, as these offences cripple the economy of the country,” said Mamothame.