Another victim falls foul of alleged court syndicate

Another high-ranking businessman has fallen victim to the alleged bribery and corruption syndicate operating at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. Speaking exclusively to The Star on Wednesday, Thomas Howard Brown claimed he was arrested on dubious charges by police and taken to the Norwood police station but never saw the charge sheet.

Brown said he was presented to the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court when his lawyer was told to pay up R500 000 and his case would go away. “This case will be very bad for your businesses,” he was told. Brown believes the whole matter was a play between the police and the prosecutor.

His experience is similar to Gary Naidoo’s (not his real name) ordeal at the hands of the “blue-eyed boy of the NPA”, who allegedly orchestrated his arrest together with the team of his investigating officers from the Eastern Cape. It appears the modus operandi is one as these police officers target wealthy individuals and fabricate charges in an effort to coerce them into paying money through trumped-up charges. Just like Brown, Naidoo was arrested in Silverton for an alleged fraud he committed in 2020, and his case was also taken to the notorious Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

In a series of exposés, The Star has revealed that the syndicates alleged chain works as follows: before an accused is charged, members of the SAPS would call a prosecutor to tell them that they’re about to pounce on an eminent or rich individual. The police then charge the person who will be surrendered to the courts the next day. Unbeknown to the accused, the prosecutor will put up a fight for the accused to remain in custody.

The accused’s lawyer will then intervene, giving the impression that the case against the accused is very strong but requires more funds to “mediate” the case. After the accused pays more than the expected amount to his lawyer, the prosecutor will suddenly be lenient and the accused will get off scot-free. The accused pays between R50 000 to R200 000 depending on their wealth status.

According to the source, top business persons are arrested by police and then told to pay exhibiting amounts to make the case “go away”. The money will be split between the prosecutor and the accused’s lawyer, all unknown to the accused. According to the source the police, in consultation with lawyers, targets people after a case is opened against them. Another businessman (name withheld) was also charged by the Norwood police station on allegation of property investment fraud after a property deal went sour.

Although the case was previously thrown out of the high court, the matter landed at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. “If you look at case you can see that something is sinister. Why would (the accused), who lives in Linksfield, be charged in Norwood and the case is sent to Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court? “This is naturally a civil case but because a case was opened it’s now working playing itself out in a magistrate’s court,” the source added.