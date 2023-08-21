Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says he is proud to be a child of the UDF

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba says that the formation of the UDF (United Democratic Front) was not only about political freedom, but became a critical part of his conscientisation. Makgoba said that he was proud to say that he was a child of the UDF, part of its undeniable, unquenchable legacy, part of the generation in whom the fires of hope burnt steadily and who took responsibility to pass it on,

“Yes, we have a Constitution and a Bill of Rights which are the envy of the world. Yes, we have democratically-elected Parliament, and we are led by our fifth democratically-elected president. In the language of my predecessors, like Moses and the children of Israel in the Christian Bible, we have escaped the bondage of Egypt. We have achieved much, in housing, in health and in education. We are a beautiful country. We have accomplished these achievements through the efforts of organisations and individuals who risked everything, even life and limb, to let freedom ring,” said Makgoba. He said that on this 40th anniversary, it seemed to be of utmost importance. “Against the background of all that has gone so horribly wrong in our country, and despite many bold initiatives, we need to work out, here and now, what is good. We need to mobilise our energy, our courage, our imagination, our skills and our political will, and channel them into a mighty stream, just as we did against the apartheid state, 40 years ago,” he said

Makgoba said that the country was mired in the mud of corruption and marred by the most glaring inequality in the world. “Services we built for our people have collapsed in some areas, and too many public servants have forgotten they are servants of the public. We need to marshal all that we are into hearing and answering the cries of the poor, completing half-finished tasks and responding to the new obstacles that have emerged,” said Makgoba. He said that the country does not need to ask again what is good for the women and children who are battered daily, for the poor who can only dream of going to bed with a full stomach, for the unemployed who stand along the streets of our cities and the rural poor whom the formal economy does not reach.

“We need to ask again what is good for those who are deprived by the seemingly unending spiral of corruption that robs our people of the hard-won victories of our Struggle. “Every act of corruption is an act of theft from the poor. We need to ask urgently what is good for the whistle-blowers who are so vulnerable, exposed and in real danger as they seek to put an end to acts of wanton corruption. We need to ask what is good for the foreigner who lives with insecurity as the dark clouds of xenophobia continue to hang low over those look for hope in SA,” he said. Makgoba said that the Struggle was not over and that South Africans cannot simply revel in past victories. Too much remains to be changed.

“I know that for myself I will only be able to hold my identity as a child of the UDF with pride, if in the here and now we resolve to end the blight that still mars the landscape of our country. “Yes, we won our rights, but like Moses and the children of Israel, we’ve escaped the bondage of Egypt only to go astray, wandering in the wilderness. Now, are we, like them, condemned to wander in the wilderness for 40 years? “No, I say, No! That cannot be so!” he said

Makgoba said that he wanted to tell young South Africans that they were (in their present predicament) because the promises of democracy were not being realised. “We can understand your disillusionment, we understand why you are opting out of politics and public life. But that is not the answer to our crisis. That will not secure you and your children's future. No, the answer to our crisis is for you to roll up your sleeves and make the New Struggle a new struggle for a new generation,” he said. He added that the young people in the country should dig deep into the radical roots of the old Struggle against apartheid, and dare to dream and work for a country in which there is justice, equity and equality of opportunity.