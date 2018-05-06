Johannesburg - Homeowners under attack at their homes are taking a stand, saying enough is enough and killing their attackers in self-defence.

In only two weeks, two men shot and killed four suspects in two separate attacks.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said citizens were “increasingly becoming fed up with rampant crime. We are seeing victims starting to fight back. Crime is out of control and these thugs are running amok,” he said.

On Saturday, a Lynnwood, Pretoria, man shot and killed two men at his property during a robbery.

Allegations are that the man and his family were returning home when they noticed a strange vehicle parked in their driveway. When he went to investigate, one suspect got into the man’s vehicle and tried to flee with it while his family were still inside, police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller said.

The man shot the criminal, who then crashed into the driveway wall and died.

According to Miller, the second gangster, in an attempt to flee, used his vehicle to ram the man’s car in an escape bid, but was also shot and killed.

“Fortunately the complainant was able to rescue his family. During the process, the two suspects were shot and later pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics,” said Miller.

The man’s goods were found in the criminals’ car.

In another incident, a Middelburg, Mpumalanga man shot and killed two suspects and injured another two weeks ago.

According to Middelburg police spokesperson Captain Khanyisile Zwane, the man and his wife were asleep when the intruders broke in. It is alleged that one of the knife-wielding men threatened to kill the young couple’s baby.

“The complainant took his firearm, which was under his pillow, and defended himself, resulting in two attackers being shot dead,” said Zwane.

The third intruder was injured and taken to hospital. He was later released and is now in custody.

A case of house robbery and an inquest have been opened for investigation.

A crime and violence expert said it was impossible to predict if the shooting of suspects by homeowners “could become a trend. I imagine the police will have to investigate the shootings to determine whether the gun owners lawfully discharged their weapons.” In 2013, a Durban criminal lawyer warned homeowners that even if they killed in self-defence, they could be arrested and charged with murder.

