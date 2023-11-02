Artistic director of Joburg City Theatres forges international linkages

James Ngcobo, the acclaimed director and visionary behind the thriving Joburg City Theatres, is thrilled about his latest collaboration with a groundbreaking international play. His participation in “Never Look Back”, a play written by Sheffield actor and director John Rwothomack and performed at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England, exemplifies his indelible mark on the industry.

Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, chief executive officer at Joburg City Theatres, speaks fondly about Ngcobo and how he demonstrates his commitment to celebrating diverse voices and stories from around the world. ”Ngcobo’s contribution to this project extends beyond his role as an artistic director; he is also responsible for creating international linkages to bring this story to a broader audience, and when such collaborations happen, we eagerly await the magic that we will bring to our patrons,“ said Nduneni-Ngema. ”His dedication to showcasing the historical contributions of African soldiers in World War II demonstrates his commitment to celebrating diverse voices and stories from around the world. Ngcobo adds that he is particularly looking forward to this diasporic production involving seven black actors, some from South Sudan, Kenya, Ireland, etc, as it will showcase that theatre is about ‘how we tell stories, irrespective of where we come from’.“

Ngcobo, with his impressive career spanning several decades within the arts fraternity, is a force to be reckoned with in the theatre world. As the artistic director of the Joburg City Theatres, he consistently pushes the boundaries of creative expression, ensuring that he tells stories that resonate with audiences from all corners of the globe. This powerful production delves into the untold story of African soldiers who served in World War II, a narrative rarely explored in theatre.

“A Link to the Past: The Story of the King’s African Rifles: Never Look Back” draws inspiration from the history of the King’s African Rifles (KAR), a regiment of soldiers hailing from East and southern African Commonwealth nations. The KAR, despite being chiefly led by white British officers, played a pivotal role in numerous key campaigns during World War II. Rwothomack, the playwright behind the production, emphasises the personal connection to this narrative, which stems from his Ugandan family heritage.