At least 70 people injured in bus collision in Auckland Park near UJ

Johannesburg - Emergency Services have confirmed that at least 70 people were injured on Tuesday morning after two buses collided on Kingsway Avenue in Auckland Park. ER24's spokesperson, Russell Meiring, said in a statement that the incident happened just before 8am on Tuesday after ER24 and various other emergency services arrived on the scene at 7.40am to find one bus on its side while another had stopped a short distance away.

He said several other passengers were seen walking around the vehicles when emergency and law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene and began to divert traffic while medics tended to the patients. ‘’On assessment, medics found that approximately 70 patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. Fortunately, no fatalities were found,’’ Meiring said. He said other victims of the accident were treated for injuries immediately upon arrival.

‘’Other patients were treated for their injuries, and the seriously injured were provided with advanced life support before they were transported to various hospitals for further care,’’ he said. The exact details of what caused the accident were still sketchy at the time of publishing. According to media reports, paramedics rushed to the scene to find two buses had collided, leaving one of the buses overturned while another bus had stopped not too far from the accident scene.

Paramedics at the scene indicated that specialised hydraulic requirements, including the jaws of life, were used to extract some of the passengers trapped in the wreckage before transporting other passengers to the nearest hospitals. Investigations are ongoing. This is a developing story.