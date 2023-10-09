ATM calls for stricter spaza shop regulations following deaths of Soweto children

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for stricter regulation of spaza shops and foreign nationals selling poisonous foods in communities.
This comes after two children in Naledi died after consuming what community members believe to be poisonous biscuits last Sunday.
Another incident of children dying due to poisonous foods staff was reported on Wednesday.
This time around, it was reported that the two children died after consuming snacks bought a taxi rank on the West Rand.
The victims were said to be aged two and three, with Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirming that the police in Bekkersdal, West Rand, are investigating two inquest dockets.
ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the party is deeply concerned over the recent incidents of poisonous foods being sold in shops owned by undocumented foreign nationals.
“This heartbreaking incident underscores the urgent need for stricter food safety regulations and rigorous inspections of all food items sold to our people, particularly in the townships, where such cases are becoming increasingly prevalent. It is the duty of our government to ensue the safety of its citizens and extends to the food they consume,” Ntshona said.
Furthermore, the party said it wants to see more stricter regulations for spaza shops as well as undocumented nationals who are responsible for most of the incidents.
“The ATM recognises that this is the challenging economic circumstances which continue to force the poor majority of our people into buying and consuming products of questionable quality. Therefore, we wish to remind South African citizens to vote for a caring government,” the party said.
Ntshona said government must be held accountable for the deaths of the children as it is their duty to ensure the safety of its citizens.
“The responsibility to ensure that the poor and the vulnerable people do not consume poisonous food should be a priority for any people-centred government. Allowing the continued health-threatening usage of food not fit for human consumption is equivalent to biological warfare, and the South African government has blood on its hands. We call upon the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to address these issues, ensuring that the safety and health of our citizens remain a top priority,” he said.