The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for stricter regulation of spaza shops and foreign nationals selling poisonous foods in communities. This comes after two children in Naledi died after consuming what community members believe to be poisonous biscuits last Sunday.

Another incident of children dying due to poisonous foods staff was reported on Wednesday. Leon Jele one the cildren tat died after eating poisonous cookies bought from spaza shop. Photo Supplied This time around, it was reported that the two children died after consuming snacks bought a taxi rank on the West Rand. The victims were said to be aged two and three, with Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirming that the police in Bekkersdal, West Rand, are investigating two inquest dockets.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the party is deeply concerned over the recent incidents of poisonous foods being sold in shops owned by undocumented foreign nationals. “This heartbreaking incident underscores the urgent need for stricter food safety regulations and rigorous inspections of all food items sold to our people, particularly in the townships, where such cases are becoming increasingly prevalent. It is the duty of our government to ensue the safety of its citizens and extends to the food they consume,” Ntshona said. Furthermore, the party said it wants to see more stricter regulations for spaza shops as well as undocumented nationals who are responsible for most of the incidents.