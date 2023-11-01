ATM calls on labour minister to fight exploitation of actors

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has written to the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, to intervene to stop the ongoing “exploitation” of television industry workers. Zungula said that South African actors were being exploited by the television and film industries due to lack of government intervention and regulation in an industry that favoured big studios and television producers.

He had learnt from the Independent Directors Association Africa (IDAA) that the working conditions within the industry, especially for crew members, were terrible and in need of urgent attention from Minister Nxesi. “I am writing this letter to draw your immediate attention to a matter of urgency concerning the working conditions of crew members within the film and television industry. Many film personnel are exploited by industry producers, executives and their respective production companies,” Zungula wrote. Zungula revealed that some of workers in the industry, affiliated with the IDAA, had tried to engage the department on their issues to no avail. He said IDAA had written to the minister to intervene on their behalf sometime in July.

“Several attempts have been made by the IDAA to reach out to your office to request the Department of Employment and Labour to lead a process of transformation within the industry by establishing regulatory framework that will, among other things, outline the terms of contract that protect the employees as strongly as they do producers and above-the-line personnel.” Zungula accused Nxesi of failing to intervene in the appalling conditions faced by the workers. “The appalling working conditions of the film and television crew members should be a concern for any caring government in the democratic dispensation. The DEL has the responsibility to ensure safe working conditions within this industry, conditions that do not put profit over lives, and influence over production,” Zungula added.

Attempts to get comment from the minister were unsuccessful at the time of going to print. In their letter to the minister seen by The Star, the IDAA raised issues of racism, exploitative and unfavourable contracts, as well as inequality and long working hours. “This letter serves to inform the DEL on legal discrepancies in the SA TV and film industry... the common thread issue is that many film personnel feel exploited by producers and their companies especially regarding payment or lack thereof...discrimination and inequality remains prevalent with the Western Cape being more pronounced,” DIAA said.