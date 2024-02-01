ATM calls on Nzimande to prioritise South African academics

The leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyo Zungula, has called for the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology and the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) to investigate possible unfair labour and hiring practices at institutions of higher learning.

This week, Zungula wrote to Minister Blade Nzimande urging him to address “systematic discrimination” against black South African academics in the sector, adding that black South Africans were under-represented in academic and management positions across institutions of higher learning in the country. Zungula in his letter decried the alleged exclusion of black professionals, particularly black South Africans, who he said could not find expression in most institutions of higher learning in the country. “I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of urgent concern regarding what appears to be a systematic exclusion of black South African academics from senior management positions and lecturing roles within institutions of higher learning in South Africa, more especially in universities of technology.

“From observation and dialogues with various both black and non South African white South Africans in the higher education and learning space, my attention was drawn to that despite the presence of highly qualified and skilled black South African academics, there appears to be a pattern of overlooking them for key positions within academic institutions, often seeing them considered mostly for non-academic employment as administrators and technical staff,” Zungula said in his letter. Zungula said in spite of strides being made in the sector, including the introduction of the BCI Index, there seemed to be a deliberate and systematic exclusion of locals in the sector. “There seems to be a deliberate and concerted effort to systematically exclude black South Africans from maximum participation and this not only raises concerns about the fair implementation of employment practices, but also has broader implications for the principles enshrined in our country’s labour laws, specifically, the Employment Equity Act (EEA) and Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policies,“ he said.