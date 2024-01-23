ATM latest to reject talks of Cape Independence

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has become the latest party to slam the DA for its proposed Western Cape Powers Bill advocating for an independent Western Cape Province. Last week, the ANC said it rejected the proposal as unconstitutional and lacking merit, after the DA tabled the Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill in the provincial legislature in 2023. The party cited that bill was meant to address the poor provision of basic services including energy, policing and rails at national level.

“The Bill creates a framework for the province to fully assert its existing constitutional and legislative powers and to get more powers delegated from national government. It not only enables but instructs the provincial government to step in as far as constitutionally possible where national government is failing to perform a function,” the DA said when it tabled this Bill. On Tuesday, the ATM through its leader, Vuyo Zungula, said the Bill was part of a divisive agenda by the DA and like-minded parties that are calling for an independent Western Cape. “We view this Bill as a dangerous attempt to divide South Africa along racial lines and exclude the native population from their rightful land. The divisive agenda, masqueraded under the cloak of a legislative proposal, is reminiscent of the painful history South Africa endured during the arrival of settlers in the Western Cape. The ATM recognises the historical implications of such proposals and stands firm against any form of invasion or segregation that threatens the unity of our democratic state,” the party said.

Last week, the leader of the Referendum Party (RP) which supports the Bill, said Cape Independence was, “premised upon a desire for the Western Cape people, the majority of whom have never once voted ANC, to take control of their own destiny”. “Calls for South Africa to be intentionally restructured to prevent the Western Cape people from deciding for themselves on independence only serve to illustrate how essential independence is,” the party’s leader, Phil Craig said. The ATM said, the DA as well as people such as Craig, should not be allowed to dictate matters of national importance as they had a sinister agenda.