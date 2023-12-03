ATM leader prioritises crime, load shedding and education during manifesto launch

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has prioritised crime, education, agriculture skills development, job creation and ending load shedding as part of its election manifesto ahead of the general elections in 2024. Party leader Vuyo Zungula called on South Africans to reclaim their power and use the upcoming elections to ensure change of the country’s fortunes.

On Saturday, Zungula presented the party’s manifesto to the people of East London. Zungula said ATM will ensure that the party will be accountable to the people of South Africa, adding that it tackles the scourge of crime which has become worse in the past few years. He said criminals have become so brazen that after they steal money, they post this on social media.

“Criminals have become brazen and post money they have stolen on social media because they think they can get away with it. We want to make it a point that people know that under the ATM government, criminals will have no space in our society. There is no way that criminals will co-exist with the government of the ATM,” he said. He added that law and order is an important part of democracy. On the issue of jobs, Zungula said the scarcity of jobs was due to the country’s mismanagement of the economy. “There is no way you can have a peaceful and prosperous society without law and order. We must make sure that we create jobs because jobs are there in South Africa, but the problem is that the manner in which the economy is structured is not benefiting SA citizens. Job creation and skills development is part of our priority. We must make sure that our education system speaks to the minerals of this country.

“We can’t have an education system that does not reflect our mineral riches. We must also ensure that we have a farming revolution to ensure South Africans are able to farm their own land,” he said. He said a capable state is needed to ensure that South Africa is stable. “We need a capable state. South Africa has no government. If there was a government, there would be no way that almost 50% of our citizens are dependent on social grants. If there was a government in our country, there is no way in which our grandmothers would sleep outside the post office waiting for their social grants.