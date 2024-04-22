ATM president petitions Public Protector and SAHRC over alleged air pollution in Sasolburg

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has written to the Public Protector, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and other Parliamentary committees to conduct an investigation into alleged air pollution impacting the people of Sasolburg, Mpumalanga. In a letter dated April 22, Zungula said the issue of air pollution has reached alarming levels and is badly affecting the people of Sasolburg, whose health has deteriorated due to the effects of air pollution.

Last week, the party took its elections campaign to Mpumalanga ahead of the May 29 elections. A recent Air Quality Index test conducted in the area indicates that Sasolburg is going through a period of “moderate” air quality, with a United States Air Quality Index (US AQI) reading of 74. This US AQI number is an internationally used set of metrics supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is used to compare the air quality in different cities throughout the world using comparable standards. For Sasolburg, five recordings were taken, which reveal that the air pollution of the area is risky due to sulphur dioxide emissions.

Zungula said the issue needed urgent intervention as coal dust emissions were proving to be a danger to the people residing in the area. “Recently, during a visit to Sasolburg, I witnessed first-hand the devastating effects of air pollution allegedly caused by the operations of Sasol. It has come to our attention that this pollution has led to a significant increase in illness within the community, particularly respiratory-related ailments. Residents have reported experiencing symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing, which are indicative of exposure to harmful pollutions,” said Zungula. Zungula has also asked government to address the health-care needs of the community.