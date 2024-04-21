ATM slams government over lack of infrastructure in Xolobeni

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has slammed the government over its failure to improve the lives of the people of Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape. Over the years, the community of Xolobeni has been engaged in a fierce legal battle with the Department of Mineral Resources over mining rights.

In 2019, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruled that consent must be given by communities living on ancestral land before the government can give the go-ahead for mining rights. The court ruled that the Department of Mineral Resources cannot issue a mining right without the consent of the affected people in terms of existing legislation. The ATM in a statement by its spokesperson Zama Ntshona following a recent visit there, said the party stands in solidarity with the people of Xolobeni who are without roads, jobs and other essential services.

“ATM calls on the Winnie Madikizela Mandela Local Municipality and the Eastern Cape Provincial government to prioritise the needs of the people of Xolobeni and to urgently address the state of the roads in the area. “Additionally, we believe that investing in infrastructure like schools, healthcare facilities, and agricultural projects will provide long-standing benefits for the community. “By supporting local businesses and creating job opportunities in sustainable industries, we can ensure the economic growth and development of Xolobeni without sacrificing the environment and well-being of this people,” he said.

Since 2007, the community of this coastal village has led a resistance campaign in a bid to protect its ancestral land against titanium mining on the coastal dunes. Independent Media previously reported that the community, represented by the Amadiba Crisis Committee, turned to court to prevent the department from issuing a mining licence to Australian mining conglomerate Transworld Energy and Minerals (TEM) to mine the titanium-rich sand along the Wild Coast. The proposed mining area comprises about 2 859 hectares along coastal land which is 22km long and 1.5km inland from the high water mark. The majority of the affected community live within close proximity of the proposed mining area.

Ntshona said during his visit, he was confronted by the poor state of the roads and other infrastructure. “The state of local roads in the Eastern Cape, especially with bridges in low lying areas, poses a significant danger to the community, particularly during bad weather and when it comes to accessing essential services like voting stations during the elections. “Ensuring that individuals can access voting stations during the elections is essential for upholding democracy and promoting active citizen participation.