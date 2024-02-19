AU Summit shines light on advancing Africa’s education, security and development goals

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his engagement at the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU, which was held on Sunday. The summit, conducted under the theme “Educate an Africa fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa”, addressed critical issues pertaining to education and development on the continent.

The assembly discussed the state of security and peace throughout the continent as well as the AU Peace and Security Council’s (AUPSC) report. There were a lot of concerns about the security and peace situation in Africa at the time of the discussion. The continuing and alarming pattern of unlawful unconstitutional changes that have taken place throughout West Africa, together with the ongoing conflicts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sudan, South Sudan, and Mozambique’s eastern region. Additionally, the summit approved a report on the AU’s institutional reforms. The announcement of the Second 10-year Implementation Plan of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, “The Africa we want”, was the summit’s highlight. Agenda 2063 is a 50-year vision for Africa’s socio-economic development and integration, adopted by AU member countries following extensive discussions across the continent.

The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (the AfCFTA), which serves as an important turning point in the AU’s progress, is a significant flagship project of Agenda 2063 in which South Africa is leading the way. As the AU’s Covid-19 response champion, Ramaphosa gave a report on the continent’s response to the pandemic and the level of preparations against future risks to health. As the epidemic is starting to fade across the continent, South Africa plans to collaborate with the AU Commission and the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Fact) to extend the president’s mandate to include all other health pandemics affecting the continent.

The president applauded the continent for its co-ordinated efforts and teamwork during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also advised the leaders in attendance to keep raising their nations’ level of alertness for future pandemics. “Covid-19 is still a widespread virus that is constantly changing, even though the Africa CDC has declared it to be no longer a public health emergency of global importance. Furthermore, the pandemic’s impacts are still being felt on our continent and beyond. “The Covid-19 pandemic presented Africa with a chance to strengthen its manufacturing sector. Along with the $1 billion advanced market commitment from GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, we were able to secure an impressive $1.1 billion in financial and technical contributions.

“We are still in the early stages of recovery, regardless of these achievements. Future pandemics are certainly possible. We have prevented more crises with our fast and accurate interventions, but we still need to be continually careful. “It is unquestionable that a strong Common Africa Position on Pandemic Preparedness and Response (CAP PPPR) be implemented. With a sharp focus on important concerns, it will provide our road map for protecting our people.” The president expressed gratitude to the champions for positive masculinity and all of the member states that have contributed to the continental movement during his speech to the Summit leaders about positive masculinity and the need to support the establishment of the AU Convention on violence against women and girls. He encouraged the Assembly to formulate a strong and long-lasting commitment to protecting and assisting victims of violence against women and girls.

“It is crucial that we initiate the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Campaign, campaigning for consultations throughout the continent and making sure that all citizens of our country participate in the process of creating this important instrument,” said Ramaphosa. Creating the AU Convention on the Ending of Violence Against Women and Girls is not just a political act. It is morally necessary to rebuild our societies, address the effects of racism, patriarchy, colonialism, and fight for each and every African’s freedom, equality and right to self-determination. Ramaphosa added that he, therefore, pledged to assist the formulation and fast support for a full convention that is accompanied by resources and institutional structures to ensure its efficacy.

The 2024 African Unity Theme, “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa”, has been warmly received and supported by South Africa. In order to put education at the centre of Africa’s development agenda, South Africa supported the concepts and spirit of the Concept Note and the Roadmap, which outlined the 2024 AU theme. On the margins of the AU Summit, Ramaphosa met with the heads of state and government of Angola, Palestine, Kenya, and South Sudan. The meetings focused on enhancing co-operation in areas of mutual interest. Ramaphosa also met with President Felix Tshisikedi of the DRC and President Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi. The meeting focused on similar goals, such as the restoration of peace and security in the Eastern DRC.