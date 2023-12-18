Azapo and others honour Steve Biko’s 77th birthday

A handful of Azanian People’s Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) members gathered at the Diepkloof Community Hall in celebration of father of Black Consciousness Movement, Steve Biko’s birthday. Biko would have turned 77 on Monday, December 18 with Azapo president Nelvis Qekema encouraging those gathered to remember and honour Biko’s selflessness as being the centre of his activism.

Qekema likened Biko’s suffering during his last days to that of Jesus Christ who died on the cross saying, like Jesus, Biko had requested a glass of water. He added that taking back the country requires activists to join hands and inspire change that will lead to the return of the land, which is what Biko would have wanted from those who were inspired by his teachings. “To reclaim the country and to possess the country just requires collaboration at all levels. You do not just rush and do it but you must come together and build the spirit and the conviction and you do not do it alone. You do it by sitting on social networks but you come together because the human touch is important and you do it together,” he said.

He said Biko inspired more than a generation of leaders but impacted on a diverse aspect of life. “It does not matter that you do not hit anyone with a stone, but what matters is that you picked up a stone. I also picked up a stone when Biko died even though it never hit anyone but the symbolism is there and just being out there...you are also making a statement. As I got older I realised that I was inspired by Steve Biko and the intellectuality that engulfed him,” he said. Biko was also celebrated on social media on Monday with political activist Letlapa Mphahlele, saying Biko’s legacy should be honoured everyday.

“To honour his evergreen memory, we ought to struggle for the total mental liberation and topple white power in our collective mind. White power controls the land, the economy and it even determines who should rule this country and how,” Mphahlele said. The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) also paid tribute to the leader of the BCM on its social media page. “The PAC pays homage to his legacy. Let's continue the fight for total mental liberation! Earlier, we launched a year-long Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Centenary Commemoration, and in three days, we will celebrate the birthday of Thomas Sankara.The Unity of Africans is sacrosanct, and PAC is hard at work towards that objective. Soon, an announcement will be made,“ the PAC said.