"Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day amazing sea and not one k****r in sight," he said in the video.
It is understood that the video was sent to a few friends, however, it found its way into the public domain after it went viral on social media.
It has also transpired that Greek authorities want Catzavelos to go back to the country and answer for his racist utterances.
Buang Jones, the SAHRC’s Gauteng manager, said at the time that his team was considering cornering Catzavelos to settle out of court, but that it as not something that had been proposed to the defence team yet.
Jones added that Catzavelos had asserted that he was experiencing financial trouble "but this is not corroborated by any form of proof; until there is such proof, we are not willing to accept any settlement proposal from him”.
Jones said on issues of common cause there was an agreement from both parties, as Catzavelos admitted that the video was discriminatory and amounted to hate speech.
The only disagreement is the amount of damages to be paid.
“They don’t want to pay any damages and our view is that damages serve as a deterrent,” he said.
The Star