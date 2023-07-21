Back-to-school protocols for parents to implement

Johannesburg - As scores of children returned to school this week, Charnel Hattingh, Fidelity ADT’s Group Head of Marketing and Communications, shares basic safety protocols for parents to keep track of. Hattigh suggests that children need to be reminded about safety protocols when arriving and leaving school.

"It is extremely important that the kids know not to let anyone into the house without your permission. If you are going to be late, let your children know as soon as possible and give them an idea of when they can expect you to be home." She also recommends drawing up a list of important telephone numbers. "This list must include emergency services, and mom and dad’s work and cellphone numbers. Save it on your child’s cellphone, and stick it on or near the landline. It’s also important to explain to them when these should be used."

Hattingh adds that everyone in the household should also know how to use the home security system — children included — and when and how to use the panic buttons. 1. If your child is getting picked up at school, either by yourself, an au pair, or a lift scheme, always tell them to wait inside the grounds for their lift to arrive. They must never leave the premises to go and look for their ride in the street. 2. Remind your children that you would not send someone they don’t know to fetch them. Children should never get into a stranger’s car, even if that person claims that someone they love is hurt and that they were sent to pick them up. It is a good idea to consider using a password system. Your child will then know that the correct person is collecting them, and who they can trust.

3. Parents should always notify the school if there is a change in transport arrangements so they can manage the situation and alert the child. 4. Tell your children that if a stranger approaches them in the parking lot, they should not talk to them, no matter how friendly they may seem. If someone tries to grab them, they need to fight, kick, and scream to alert others of the danger. 5. For those children who live close enough to school to walk home, they should ideally always walk to or from school with a friend or friends. If your child walks alone, it’s a good idea to ask a teacher or other parents if they know of other kids from the area who do the same. Some areas have started "walking buses", where local parents volunteer to walk to and from school with a group of schoolchildren to ensure their safety.