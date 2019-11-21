Bank of Lisbon demolition to affect 2000 residents, 10 buildings in Joburg CBD









The Bank of Lisbon is due for demolition of Sunday 24th November 2019. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) The demolition of the Bank of Lisbon building on Sunday will impact about 2000 residents and 10 buildings in the Joburg CBD. The 31-storey building was severely damaged following a tragic fire which claimed the lives of three firefighters, Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi, in September last year. Following the fire, structural engineers discovered that there was damage to the slabs of the burnt floors and the building posed a threat of collapsing. In preparation for the implosion, Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara outlined the process of the controlled demolition on Wednesday. Motara said due to various risks associated with the implosion, an exclusion zone, which affects 10 buildings and about 1828 people, will be implemented.

Jet Demolition safety manager Marthinus Botha broke down how the implosion will happen, affecting neighbouring buildings, including The Star building.

“In the building where we are doing the implosion, the areas will be charged with an explosive acidic wrap that will prevent any fly-aways from escaping the building. In addition to that, the charges had been made up in such a way that will minimise a big blast during the implosion,” he said.

Botha added that the neighbouring buildings will be protected by geo-textile material to ensure that there is no damage during the implosion, as well as vibration monitoring.





“The roads will be protected by conveyor belts and buildings will be sealed for dust protection in the area,” he said.

Pre-demolition work for the implosion included decanting, salvaging, stripping of walls, ceilings and carpets, wrapping of the walls and the demolition of the basement floors around the main structure core.

The exclusion zones include all buildings, rooftops, parking lots, streets and parks, everything within Diagonal, Pritchard, Simmonds and Commissioner streets. The police will remove any persons or vehicles found in the exclusion zone.

The following streets will be closed from Saturday: Diagonal and Helen Joseph, Albertina Sisulu and Ntemi Piliso, Commissioner and Pixley ka Isaka Seme, and Commissioner and Fraser.

“Residents in the 10 affected buildings will still be able to access their residences through pathways created but no one will be allowed access in the exclusion zone,” Motara said.

She added that at 6.30am on Sunday, residents will be evacuated and accommodated in Bank City for up to three hours. The elderly will be shuttled with buses.

“Once the building has been imploded and cleared, residents will be allowed back. This should be able to happen at 9.30 am. The implosion will be open to viewing by any interested persons but only from outside the exclusion zone,” she said.

Future plans for the land will be announced later, Motara said.