After a fire broke out at the Bank of Lisbon building in central Joburg claiming three lives, government employees working there- and in other buildings around the city believed to be unsafe- were evacuated. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

One year ago today, a fire broke out at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Joburg CBD, killing three firefighters who were struggling to douse the flames. Now, government employees who were relocated say they work in fear that the new structure they occupy is also unsafe.

The fire at Lisbon, which housed the departments of human settlements, health and co-operative governance and traditional affairs, was as a result of the building not meeting the basic occupational health and safety standards.

The fire raged for three days and the City of Joburg had to enlist the help of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane metros to douse the flames.

But one year on, employees are complaining that they are still forced to work in an unsafe building that is also causing them health problems.

Human Settlement workers who now report at 11 Diagonal Street complain about the shaky building and that management was ignoring their pleas.

The Star has seen a video footage of the building vibrating while employees go about their work.

One of the employees said she was one of the first groups to be moved into the building last May before the deadly fire and she immediately got sick.

“I noticed that the wounds started appearing on my legs soon after arriving at the 11 Diagonal Street. At the time we were still fighting for employees who had stayed at Lisbon, this was before the fire.

“After the fire there was talk of having 11 Diagonal checked for compliance. That did not happen. People arrived and became ill,” she said.

“I have wounds on most parts of my body, on my stomach and legs you can't stay more than four hours in that building,” she said.

Employees are still made to work in the building despite a 36-page building condition assessment into the safety of the building conducted by the Department of Infrastructure Development in February found that 11 Diagonal Street has serious structural defects.

Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi are the three firefighter who died while battling a blaze at the Bank of Lisbon Building in the Joburg CBD last week.

Some of the issues highlighted in the report include exposed wiring, rotting walls, damaged and suspended ceiling boards and no ablution facilities for disabled employees.

The report states: “There is an awful smell from the ablutions that causes the whole floor to smell as well, this poses a health risk.”

It also found that the fire escape doors for all the floors did not comply with regulations. Some of the fire escape doors are locked from both sides and employees will not be able to access the fire alarm system, according to the report.

Gauteng Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile yesterday said when he took over office, he was assured the building was safe.

Maile said: “There is no building that is 100%.

"We were told it is habitable. I wrote a letter to Infrastructure MEC Tasneem Motara asking for a guarantee that people will not die while they are there. We got that assurance.

“There was work that was done and conditions for the landlord to improve some things. They say structural engineers have declared the building safe. They have identified cracks but those are not structural,” Maile said.

He admitted that they have received complaints from employees about the building.

“Some of them are saying they are getting sick. We have since instructed senior managers to make sure that through the department of health we are able to assess those who are sick and ascertain that it is indeed because of the building,” he added.

He said the Gauteng government had started renovating 17 Diagonal Street for occupation. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs will move to the former Premier's office in Simmonds Street.

Maile said they were supposed to move by the end of this month but it will likely be in the next two months.



