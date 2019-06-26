The Gauteng Enterprise Propeller has partnered with the Basha Uhuru Festival to bring the Basha Bacha Creative Uprising featuring designer Nkuli Mlangeni

The ultimate creative gathering will be taking place this week in the run up to the Basha Uhuru Sounds of Freedom Music Festival. Nkuli Mlangeni, a South African designer and founder of The Ninevites, will be sharing her knowledge with upcoming designers in the space.

The festival is hosting various activities including exhibitions and workshops, as part of the youth month programme.

In partnership with the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller the Basha Bacha Creative Uprising will see Mlangeni host a workshop on how to effectively apply creativity through design thinking, product design process, ideation and trends forecasting.

“I have a design studio and we make hand-woven textiles rugs and homeware - The Ninevites. For Basha I am going to be doing a workshop with Thabiso Mjo, Mpho Vackie and Thokoza Mjo. The three of us were at Milan Design Week and we wanted to do something here at home because we realised how there is not a lot of mentoring programmes within the design space and we wanted to share some of our experiences as designers.”

The other women will be presenting how to use design as a problem-solving process and using growth mindset to further careers.

Mlangeni said she was still critical about the interior design industry in the country.

“You can count the number of black people in that space and it is very challenging. In terms of access, there are still so many challenges. Big design fairs are expensive to be part of and we need them to showcase our work.

"Also, not having money to produce products in advance or having a space or showroom to show your work, its little things like that.

"I think our government should be supporting us more. We want to make products that are accessible to the whole world but we have challenges like shipping products because our post office is not in order so you have to go with DHL and it is more expensive and clients then want to go with a cheaper product from China or India.”

She said design education was key.

Through the Nandos African Portal, Mlangeni has received support for her finances, and help in getting her product ready for export.

The two-day workshop taking place on Thursday and Friday will also have a music and mark-making workshop, a mosaic making workshop, graffiti workshop, stencil and print workshop and a panel discussion with the 2019 Creative Exchange artists.

The Sounds of Freedom Festival will take place on Saturday at Joburg’s Constitutional Hill.