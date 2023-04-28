Bassline Fest 2023 features mega-stars to mark Africa Day

Johannesburg - The highly-anticipated Bassline Fest 2023, set to take place on May 20, is taking things a notch up this year after announcing that Simphiwe Nhlangulela, affectionately known as Simmy, has been added to their thrilling line-up. In celebration of Africa Day, the final line-up is pan-African and bedecked with South African stars.

Award-winning stars Sjava, DBN Gogo, Simmy, afro-futuristic act Afrotronix from Chad/Canada, techno-punk act Scurru Fitchada from Cape Verde/Portugal, dance hall act Fayazer from Reunion Island, and the Planetoids from Germany featuring SA/Zambian Namakau Star will deliver stellar performances on the day. The festival is set to be a day of music and celebration of our humanity, resilience, and the overall incredible creativity and talent that our beautiful African continent births. Award-winning stars Sjava, DBN Gogo (pictured), Simmy afro-futuristic act Afrotronix from Chad/Canada, techno-punk act Scurru Fitchada from Cape Verde/Portugal, dance hall act Fayazer from Reunion Island, and the Planetoids from Germany featuring SA/Zambian Namakau Star will deliver stellar performances on the day. Picture: Supplied. The line-up of artists reflects the inclusivity, diversity, and tolerance that the City of Jozi inhabits.

Organiser Paige Holmes of Bassline Live commented about the extravaganza. "Come and enjoy Simmy’s house-infused love songs, inspired by the maskandi and country songs her father played while she was growing up. Simmy joins her fellow Metro FM Awards 2023 nominee Sjava on the line-up," said Holmes. Increasing the international profile of the festival will be the performance of the German band Planatoids, a four-piece indie/synth pop band from Hannover featuring South African/Zambian RnB and hip hop artist Namakau Star.

Bassline Fest's Brad Homes says it's on May 20 at Constitution Hill. "Expect a variety of music and a fun festival experience for all: from amapiano to indie rock, techno punk, house, afro pop, and maskandi-driven R&B. It's going to be where you and your family want to be! A selection of top stalls for food, fashion, and arts and crafts will be there in addition to bars to keep you refreshed," he said. The Bassline Fest is grateful to its presenting partner, the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, for coming on board in support of the live music industry and in celebration of Africa Month, as well as its associate partner, Castle Lite.