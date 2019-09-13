Picture: Lerato Selepe

Johannesburg – The ANC Women’s League were taunted when they joined a protest against gender-based violence in Sandton on Friday morning. Marchers chanted 'Kwezi Kwezi' as the leader of the ANCWL Bathabile Dlamini made her way through the crowd.

This is in reference to Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo who had accused former president Jacob Zuma of rape.

Hundreds of women dressed in black gathered from 3am on Friday morning to voice their grievances.

The women from different racial groups and ages chanted struggle songs as they were waiting for the recipient of their memorandum.

Earlier the ANCWL called for a state of emergency and said enough is enough with women and children abuse.

The Ekurhuleni ANCWL regional coordinator Joyce Moloto said their support for the march is to send a strong message that they have had enough as women.

“We want our government to revise laws and strengthen it against those who rape and kill. We are calling for life sentences to those who kill and rape our future leaders,” Moloto added.

The march was also attended by men who believe that a fight against gender-based violence does not only involve women.

Bobi Flo, 35 said he have been at the march since 7am and added that he came to stand in solidarity with the victims of gender-based violence.

“I came here with my girlfriend but I support all the victims. It is about time that we as men stand up and take action,” Flo said.

The situation is calm with a large number of police officers deployed to maintain order.

