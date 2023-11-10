Battle of the Soweto giants looms

Herman Gibbs Rugby World Cup heroes Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse will be among the guests of honour at the FNB Stadium for Saturday’s Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, the country’s biggest sporting showpiece.

The two outstanding wings Mapimpi and Arendse were part of the Springbok entourage that dropped in at FNB Stadium recently for the last leg of the Gauteng World Cup Trophy Tour. The Springboks received a warm welcome in an address from Kaizer Motaung Jr, the sporting director of the Amakhosi. He said Chiefs could draw inspiration from the victorious Boks.

“It is a great motivation when you see the nation winning. It has got to inspire you,” said Motaung Jr. “Everyone can see the importance of coming together and having a purpose. You can see in those moments how sports with a purpose and a bigger dream can influence individuals. You cannot buy that.” Orlando Pirates captain Tapelo Xoki and Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune at Multichoice offices in Randburg ahead of the much anticipated Soweto derby. Picture: Itumeleng English Independent Newspapers. Saturday’s festivities will be highlighted by a pre-match guard of honour for Kaizer Motaung senior in acknowledgement of his induction into the South African Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Motaung is the founder of Kaizer Chiefs and one of the pillars of SA football. In April 2013, Motaung was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga, the highest award South Africa can bestow on citizens. Independent Media has reliably learnt that Fifa president Gianni Infantino will be flying to South Africa on Saturday morning.

He will attend the inaugural African Football League final second-leg clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroccan club Wydad AC at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday. A source close to Infantino said it was likely that he would be attending the Soweto Derby along with Safa president Danny Jordaan on Saturday afternoon. The Soweto Derby is considered one of the most fiercely contested matches in African football.

Tickets will likely be sold out by the time hosts Chiefs and Orlando Pirates engage in the battle for bragging rights between two of the country’s soccer giants. Chiefs are seventh and Pirates 10th on the Premiership log at the moment. The match will kick off at 3.30pm.