Beauty with a purpose resonates with Miss World’s ‘heart’s calling’

Miss World South Africa 2023, Dr Claude Mashego, has received praise from Afrika Tikkun, a non-profit organisation that is well-known for offering social, health and educational assistance to underprivileged areas, for the fervour with which she carried out her advocacy campaign during her visit to one of its sites. Mashego’s road to the Miss World pageant has been hailed as an example of her dedication to making South African youth’s goals a reality, positioning her as a beacon of hope for young leaders around the world.

Mashego recently visited Uthando Centre in Braampark to spend quality time with Mimmie, a little fighter with Feingold syndrome, a rare autosomal hereditary illness characterised by microcephaly, esophageal and intestinal problems, as well as limb deformities. Mimmie has been wearing temporary bilateral lower limb prostheses, which she is outgrowing, resulting in limited mobility and prohibiting her from attending school. According to the organisation, Mimmie’s Campaign is more than simply a Miss World SA cause; it is highly personal and resonates with Mashego on a profound level.

The organisations said Mashego understands the obstacles that families have while coping with disability because she has a relative whose child was born with cerebral palsy. Speaking about the experience, she said: “For Mimmie’s mom, when Mimmie is sick, she is also sick and when Mimmie is happy, she is equally happy. This personal connection fuels our commitment to making a difference in the lives of children like Mimmie.’’ The organisation said: “As we witnessed the magic of Mimmie's spirit during the visit, we are more determined than ever to encourage South Africa to rally behind Mimmie’s Campaign. The campaign's deserving coverage will amplify the impact and spread the message of inclusivity, resilience and the right to a bright future.

“We invite you to join us in this journey of compassion and support. Together, let's make a collective roar for Mimmie, celebrating her uniqueness and championing the cause of children with diverse needs. Your support is not just appreciated; it's the driving force behind the positive change we aim to achieve.” Mashego recently revealed what beauty with a purpose means to her, pointing out that serving people is her greatest joy. "Beauty with a purpose defines my heart’s calling. I will always be beautiful not because of how I look, but because of what I do. Serving my people is my greatest joy and I believe that informed why I became a medical doctor. Grateful to be on this journey with the Miss World South Africa organisation and determined to make them and my country proud.