MONGEZI Ncaphayi's work is a fusion of the country's history of migrant labour and jazz.

ARTIST Mongezi Ncaphayi has won the top prize at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. The 35-year-old from Benoni showcased his work with nine other local and international artists, and managed to clinch the Africa First Art Prize.

“I feel overwhelmed and so grateful about the prize. I am so excited, and words cannot tell how it feels,” said Ncaphayi.

The prize included an invitation to a two-month residency in Israel, where he will work for next year’s fair and do a solo presentation in the Investec Cape Town Art Fair VIP lounge next year.

The works produced during the residency will later be shipped to Cape Town.

Ncaphayi started his professional career in 2008 as an abstract painter and printmaker, and he never thought he would be a professional painter.

“My parents used to get me sketchbooks when I was in primary school, and believed that I would one day become an artist, but art was just a hobby. I stopped and rediscovered it when I was much older,” he said.

The artist, whose work currently stands in the SMAC gallery in Stellenbosch, said he was grateful for the exposure.

“It puts me out and gives me confidence in my work. I feel honoured to be selected and recognised, and now want to make even more exciting work,” Ncaphayi said.

The fair’s curator, Tumelo Mosaka, said the event was an opportunity to put local artists on the world stage.

“The event allows the broader public to attend and offers a wider representation that might not have been expected,”said Mosaka.

Influenced by South Africa’s history of migrant labour and jazz music, Ncaphayi’s creations burst with a mindful presence.

The artist described his work as “spiritual maps to a better tomorrow”.