Berita gets candid about her ‘abusive’ ex and music

Johannesburg - Renowned Afro-soul musician Gugulethu “Berita” Khumalo spoke about the depth of her union with her ex-husband, the abuse she was subjected to, and how she decided to walk away from it all. Speaking on Kaya 959 with Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka, she said an incident with the police was an eye-opener for her.

“It’s been a difficult year to be displaced and also being abused publicly because that’s what it really is. I have vivid memories of my memories. I remember that was the first time I found out because I called a therapist that day when I was leaving. That’s when I found out that I was in a narcissistically abusive relationship because I spent an hour and a half telling what was going on in the relationship.” “For me, the final day, I still remember in December 2021, I had a sold-out show at Joburg Theatre, Lesedi FM, and I was driving home with my then-husband and the police stopped us. They were just doing their routine check and asking for a driver’s licence. And it went from being that to being a full blown-out argument where he was shouting at the police, screaming at the police. It was almost midnight and I had to get out of the car and restrain this man from the police. And that is when I knew that this is not my life. And it is never gonna be my life," said Khumalo. The renowned musician had been candid about her marital status with the famous personality Nhlamulo Baloyi, affectionately known as "Nota."

Last year, she revealed that she left their marital home in January. “Morning Tweeps. I was off Twitter for a couple of days. I only became aware of statements made by Nhlamulo 'Nota' last night. I would like to first clear the air by being quiet because there is families involved in this situation,” said Khumalo. “I am no longer married to Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi. I left our marital home on Thursday the 13 January 2022. As it stands, we are currently separated.”