Bester dumped as lawyers recuse themselves from case

Johannesburg - Facebook rapist and convicted criminal Thabo Bester has been dumped by his lawyers, who have withdrawn from the case. His lawyers, advocate Jeremiah Pela and Tsireledzo Ndou, recused themselves from the case after the infamous Facebook rapist appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Bester had an uninterested look on his face and rocking an expensive Louis Vuitton sweatshirt worth R22 956.34 when he appeared in court virtually from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane. Speaking to The Star, Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the accused had the right to wear their own clothes. This follows reports last week that Ndou faced attempted rape and assault charges. Ndou, 27, is out on R1 000 bail and due in court today.

Advocate Pela faces charges of fraud. Bester appeared virtually with a new lawyer, Kabelo Matee, set to represent him , and in a different courtroom from his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. During the court appearance, Pela said they would like to bring an application for recusal from the matter. Pela said they had a discussion with Bester and reached an amicable agreement.

However, they did not have instructions on how to proceed on the matter. Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi asked if Bester had agreed to his lawyers’ request and Bester replied that he “was aware”. He is due back in court on August 8.