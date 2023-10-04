Betway Spring Challenge offers an action-packed family day at the races

Turffontein Racecourse will be a hive of activity this weekend as the Betway Spring Challenge gets under way on Saturday (October 7), giving a fantastic, action-packed family day at the races.

With a large field of 16 top-class horses lining up in the main race on the day, game day is also an opportunity to view some of the country's greatest thoroughbreds in action up close. The final race in the 13-part Betway Spring Series features the top thoroughbreds, jockeys, and trainers vying for the day’s top awards. The day’s racing starts at 12 midday, the main race is at 2.45pm, and the last race is at 4.30pm.

Gabriel Soma, 4Racing Head of Racing Operations, says they are appreciative of the support the Betway team has shown in considerably increasing stakes and raising the quality of the racing experience. “The Betway Spring Series has truly been a game-changer for South African horse racing in generating huge early excitement at the start of the Highveld season, with the increased stakes on offer a big boost for the country’s top horses and their connections. “We are thrilled with the positive impact the collaboration with Betway has had and greatly appreciative of the support the Betway team has shown in considerably increasing stakes and raising the quality of the racing experience. Their sponsorship has enhanced the competitiveness on the track for the benefit of all in the horse racing industry. We are delighted to see the high-quality bumper final fields for Betway Spring Challenge Day, competing for big stakes and prestige on a great race day, as we continue the build-up to what is sure to be an incredible R5 million Betway Summer Cup this year,” said Soma.

It is revealed that stakes for the Grade 2 Betway Spring Challenge have increased from R400 000 to a whopping R550 000, as operators 4Racing and Betway literally raise the stakes on the Highveld horse racing season as they look to amplify the on-track experience and elevate the industry. Punters and all in Gauteng looking for a fantastic day out in the sun can look forward to a free, fun-filled family day with world-class hospitality, sensational racing, and fun kid activities on the track at Turffontein. Some of the Highveld’s most exciting racing stars, such as Anfields Rocket, William Robertson, Bingwa, Dave The King, MK’s Pride, Thunderstruck, Quantum Theory, Main Defender, and Miss Daisy, are all lining up in the Betway Spring Challenge field as punters get a first chance to look at the prospects and contenders for the massive R5 million Betway Summer Cup, taking place at Turffontein on Saturday, November 25.