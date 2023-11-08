Betway Summer Cup promises a spectacular experience

The media launch held at Turffontein Racecourse presented an exciting taste of what to expect at the R5-million Betway Summer Cup, which will be run on November 25. Under the theme “Summer Reign”, the event featured a thought-provoking panel discussion with 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe, Jonathan Blumberg of Betway South Africa, Gabriel Soma, the head of racing operations for 4Racing, and event partners Faith Sikakane of SAA, Laura Vercueil of Joburg Tourism, Excelsior Lusso director Malakai Maphalala, fashion designers, and top jockeys Kabelo Matsunyane, Muzi Yeni, and S’manga Khumalo.

The event, hosted by 4Racing’s Gareth Flusk, outlined what punters and horse racing fans can anticipate at this year’s 2023 Betway Summer Cup. DJ Zinhle and popular hitmaker Lady Du have been named as the performers for the Betway Summer Cup’s Half-Time Show and official after-party, with Joburg’s top socialites scheduled to walk the event’s red carpet on the day. “We are delighted to have been able to bring together our partners, media partners, and guests as we build up to the final stretch of what is set to be an exciting Betway Summer Cup. This year will be truly sensational as Betway joins us as sponsors for the second year running of the richest race on the highveld. Racegoers should expect lots of rivalry from the top jockeys and best thoroughbred horses in the country and plenty of glitz and glamour on course. And I absolutely cannot wait to see how people will interpret the ‘Summer Reign’ theme through their outfits for the day,” said 4Racing’s Sithebe.

Betway’s Blumberg expressed excitement to partner with 4Racing for another year. “We are thrilled to partner with 4Racing for another year. This year, the partnership has already yielded even greater results, with grooms being the ultimate winners, as all participating grooms in the final field of the Betway Summer Cup will walk away with R20 000 each. We look forward to putting horse racing at the forefront and having it compete with other major sports in the country. We also look forward to the Betway Marquee on the big day, with some of the Betway ambassadors and influencers present,” said Blumberg. “We are eager to partner with 4Racing and Betway for the 2023 Betway Summer Cup, and to celebrate this partnership, we are offering a 10-to-15% discount to encourage passengers from Durban, Cape Town, and across the country to come to Johannesburg in numbers for the Betway Summer Cup,” said Sikakane, business development and marketing manager at SAA.