Betway Summer Cup to kick-start the festive season

The Betway Summer Cup, Gauteng’s most prestigious horse racing event and one of the biggest social events of the year, returns to the Turffontein Racecourse on November 25. Following the theme “Summer Reign”, the event has promised guests bigger and better.

With a record-breaking R5-million stakes pot for one of the oldest and richest horse races in the city – double the amount of prize money from the previous year – Betway’s sponsorship of the renowned Johannesburg race day is in its second year. The high-profile event this year will incorporate the sophistication of horse racing with electrifying entertainment, cutting-edge fashion, and a royal theme: “Summer Reign”, a sweltering celebration of the South African summer. Setting the stage for the biggest party in Joburg will be VIP marquees, delectable food stalls, and top-tier entertainment.

Multi-award-winning DJ Zinhle and “Tjina” hitmaker Lady Du will be headlining the half-time show and the official Betway Summer Cup after-party. With an array of vibrant experiences for punters and horse racing enthusiasts, racegoers can look forward to a phenomenal day at one of Joburg’s biggest tourist attractions and an event that kick-starts the city’s festive season. It is revealed that Joburg Tourism Company has again come on board this year as a destination partner of the Betway Summer Cup.

Fashionistas can look forward to being snapped by renowned lifestyle photographer Austin Malema, who will be capturing the essence of the day, with the best-dressed racegoers in line for fantastic prizes. Revellers can also look forward to looks from African luxury design house Excelsior Lusso, who will put on a showcase on the day. A glitzy red-carpet experience will capture the celebrities, jockeys, and personalities who will all gather at Turffontein for the day.

Topping up the memorable experience will be top-quality tequila brand Los Locos Tequila Reposado, who will have bars and activations spread across the greens, while an exclusive Summer Garden picnic area is sure to be a popular spot on the day. 4Racing has also partnered with one of the continent’s leading airlines, SAA, as the event’s official airline partner, offering a 10–15% discount for travellers booking flights with SAA before December 10 using the code “BETSC23”. TAB4Racing will also be reintroducing the exciting Superfecta bet at the Betway Summer Cup this year. This will allow punters to bet on the first six horses past the post, increasing their chances of winning big this summer.