Billionaire businessman Johann Rupert leads pack as SA’s richest, report finds

Johann Rupert has retained his position as South Africa’s richest man with a net worth of R188 billion, according to the latest Hurun Report's global rich list for 2024. Rupert is, according to the report which ranks as many as 3 279 billionaires across the world, one of five South Africans who made the illustrious list of the ‘who’s whos’, despite him seeing a $1billion (R18.7bn) decline in his wealth and dropping 30 places down globally.

He is reportedly followed by Nicky Oppenheimer, as his wealth was sitting at $8.5 billion -- amounting to R160 billion at current rates. Thanks to a $200 million increase in his wealth, and despite dropping four places globally, he had retained his spot as South Africa’s second richest billionaire. The biggest comeback, however, was for businessman and footballer administrator Patrice Motsepe who regained the third position. Aaccording to the Hurun report, his welth had increased by a staggering $800 million over the last year to $3.1 billion which amounts to just over R58 billion. The boost in his wealth also sees Motsepe moving up 522 places in the global ranking to 1132.

Next on the list was Capitec founder, Michiel le Roux, whose endeavours jumped by $300 million pushing him 280 places up in the global ranking. Media tycoon Koos Bekker, who previously held the third spot now occupied by Motsepe, also saw an increase in his wealth of $100 million. However, this had reportedly failed to keep in step alongside other South African billionaires, resulting in him dropping 46 places. Overall, however, the report indicated that there had been a resurgence in billionaires’ wealth, with the list increasing to 3 279 individuals, after it took a drop in 2023 with only 3 112 individuals listed.