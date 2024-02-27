Black Coffee bounces back after plane accident

Internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee is ready to hit the ground running after announcing his come back gigs following a plane accident. Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo recently expressed gratitude to his supporters for their support, and shared his excitement for his highly anticipated gigs once he healed.

He said: “Thank you for respecting my privacy during an intimate and enlightening moment in my life. “I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much-needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side. It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels. I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon. “I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance. Announcement for the near future shows coming soon. Big Love. Black Coffee. #Godsveryown.”

He made the announcement weeks after it was revealed that he was involved in an accident on a flight to his show that was scheduled to take place in Mar Del Plata, Argentina. Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa also shared his best wishes as the music sensation gets ready to solidify his name again on the world’s most esteemed stages. “I wish you all the best @RealBlackCoffee as you once again get ready to fly the South African flag,” said Kodwa on X.

Black Coffee announced that his next show was set to be in Ibiza: “Less than three months until Saturdays back home hold a different meaning. See you soon for 21 more weeks of magic. Ibiza.” Of another show set to happen in May at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado, he said: “I look forward to massive moments like this with you all very soon. May 11 at @redrocksco. Tickets on sale Friday (link in bio).” Last year, Black Coffee marked a watershed moment in his career when he became the first South African artist to fill Madison Square Garden in New York City.