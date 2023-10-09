Grammy-award-winning music DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has marked a career-defining moment after becoming the first South African artist to fill Madison Square Gardens in New York City. Maphumulo, hailing from Umlazi in KwaZulu Natal, was lauded for making history and flying the SA flag high.

The producer has also been sharing his excitement with his followers about his dream, which has become a reality. “The dream is becoming a reality. See you Saturday, NYC," he said ahead of the event. Congratulatory messages have been pouring across social platforms, with some of his industry friends and fans sharing their love and support.

Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa expressed his pride as Black Coffee, delivered the headline performance at the famed Madison Square Gardens. The Grammy award-winning music maestro was supported by South African duo Major League DJz, who have also made a name for themselves beyond South Africa's borders. In April this year, Black Coffee was among the South African Grammy Award winners honoured by the Sport, Arts, and Culture Ministry for achievement on the global stage.

Speaking about the music star, Kodwa said Black Coffee’s success shows endless possibilities for SA musicians: "From the streets of Umlazi and Mthatha to the world's most famous music arenas, Nkosinathi, you are an inspiration to the young and old. You continue to scale the great heights of world music, taking along with you the best of South African music." Kodwa added, "Black Coffee headlining at Madison Square Gardens is historic and shows the endless possibilities of South African musicians. We commit ourselves to opening the global audience to our artists. I am sorry I could not join you on your big day at Madison Square Gardens, but I join millions of South Africans supporting you on your journey. All the best, Mashiane, Zukuzela, and Masiyana. You continue to represent South Africa well." Last year, he was honoured at the SA Music Awards with an International Achievement Award.