Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after news that internationally acclaimed music DJ Black Coffee is recovering well after his plane accident. Nkosinathi Maphumulo, fondly known as Black Coffee, who was spotted at the State Of The Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town, has taken to social media to thank everyone who respected his privacy.

He said: “Thank you for respecting my privacy during an intimate and enlightening moment in my life. “I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much-needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side. It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels. I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon. “I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance. Announcement for the near future shows coming soon. Big Love. Black Coffee. #Godsveryown.”

He made the announcement weeks after it was revealed that he was involved in an accident on a flight to his show that was scheduled to take place in Mar Del Plata, Argentina. “Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries. “We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team. In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans.

“Despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well.” His fans and industry acquaintances have been sending their best wishes to the music sensation who has made a name for himself around the world. In 2022, the renowned DJ received a prestigious award in celebration of his international music career and for setting a gold standard of excellence.

DJ Black Coffee further sealed his stature by being the first South African performer to sell out New York City’s famous Madison Square Garden in 2022, following his Grammy win. He spoke about what it meant to him to be bestowed with the award and said: “For many years, I have watched South African great artists travel the world (and) sell out shows. “The late mama Busi Mhlongo, Madala Kunene, the late Bheki Mseleku. To be a recipient of this prestigious achievement award is such a big deal for me.