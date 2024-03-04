Black Coffee’s return overshadowed by controversy after a comment about his past relationship

Black Coffee’s comeback has been overshadowed by controversy following an interview which sparked discourse, launching his name to the top of the trends. While many celebrated his comeback after a plane accident, the DJ had the fans divided after his comments about his previous relationship in his interview on Kaya FM.

He stated that he once purchased an expensive car for his ex-lover and received a simple ‘ok’ without crying or jumping. This exchange prompted conflicting reactions on social media, with some accusing the DJ of exploiting the platform to disparage his unnamed ex-lover, while others continued to make suggestions based on his dating history. One of the social media users named LeftHand discussed the value of saying “thank you”, making it clear that Black Coffee was not attempting to belittle his ex-girlfriend.

“Thank you, Context is very important. That’s what I also understood him to be saying. He wasn’t trying to bash her as we are now made to believe.” Another user, Ihhashi lamanjomane, said: “Because he gifted her what he thought would make her happy, he never took the time to actually learn what actually makes her happy. They spoke different love languages.” This happened after he thanked his fans for their support after his plane accident.

Announcing his excitement about coming back to the dance floor he said: “Thank you for respecting my privacy during an intimate and enlightening moment in my life. I’ve taken this time to recover and take some much-needed time off at home, healing with my family by my side. “It’s been rejuvenating on a handful of levels. I can’t wait to be back on the dance floor with you all very, very soon. I’m thankful to the merciful God for giving me yet another chance. Announcements for the near future are coming soon. Big Love. Black Coffee. #Godsveryown.” He made the announcement weeks after it was revealed that he was involved in an accident on a flight to his show that was scheduled to take place in Mar Del Plata, Argentina.