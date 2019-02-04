Pupils console each other after three fellow pupils were killed when a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijilpark on Friday morning. A fourth pupil died of his injuries over the weekend. Nokuthula Mbatha African NewsAgency (ANA)

Anger and outrage has swelled against Black First Land First (BLF) following comments suggesting the deaths of four Hoërskool Driehoek pupils were a deserved punishment of whites. The DA wants the BLF to be barred from contesting the general elections.

BLF spokesman Lindsay Maasdorp and several party members made derogatory comments about the fact that the children who died were white following Friday’s collapse of a walkway at the school in the Vaal.

Maasdorp is reported to have come out in support of a comment posted by Facebook user, Siyanda Gumede, in which he said he “doesn’t have a heart to feel pain” for the children who died at the Vanderbijlpark school.

Maasdorp, who has since deleted the controversial tweet, had written: “Why should we frown on the ancestors’ petitions to punish the land thieves including their offspring.”

On Friday, three children - Marlie Curry, Jandre Steyn and Rayden Ockers - died when the walkway collapsed, crushing them.

A fourth pupil, Marnus Nagel, died over the weekend.

People lay flowers in memory of the four pupils who died at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijilpark on Friday morning. Nokuthula Mbatha African NewsAgency (ANA)

In a statement on Sunday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the death of the fourth pupil.

“His condition was worrisome, as he went in and out of theatre on several occasions. Unfortunately, he succumbed to serious injuries.”

At least 16 other pupils are still recovering in various hospitals.

Other than trying to convince the Independent Electoral Commission to deregister the BLF from taking part in the elections, political parties also said they would report them to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The DA and Freedom Front Plus said they would approach the SAHRC.

DA Youth spokesman Luyolo Mpithi said: “We spoke to them (SAHRC) and said that this must be expedited so that we can take the report to the IEC for the BLF to be stopped from contesting the national elections.”

Lesufi tweeted his support for parents and the Vanderbijlpark community. “Dear Höerskool Driehoek family and community members, be assured that true South Africans are with you during this difficult and painful period. Just ignore those who want to use race or politics to inflict more pain. Sterke ons staan almal saam deur die tragedie.”

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation anti-racism manager, Busiswe Nkosi, said it was encouraging to see the level of public indignation following the posting of the racist sentiments.