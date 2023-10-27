Bloem, Kunene trade insults over PA’s support of Israel

While black people such as Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene and his party openly support Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reported to have announced in 2018 that African refugees had three months to get out of the country. Sushi King turned politician Kunene, at a recent event hosted by the South African Zionist Federation, said: “This is your 911, don’t look at the cost, hunt Hamas, hunt Hamas, hunt Hamas. Make sure that every other extremist knows that whoever attacks the citizens of Israel, like cowards they will be hunted and they will be destroyed like Al-Qaeda was destroyed. The PA stands with the state of Israel, the PA stands with the Jewish people.”

Former Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem shared the video in a WhatsApp group and called out Kunene for openly supporting Israel. “No person with inner understanding and foresight will stand with or vote for PA. They are the Zionist of South Africa,” said Bloem. In response, Kunene took a swipe at Bloem, saying: “Dennis Bloem, Cope supported Israel while you were a prominent leader of Cope. Now that you are a political orphan because you ran Cope to the ground with your selfish hunger for power you think you can tell SA people who to vote for. You failed to convince people to vote for you, how a hell do you think anyone is gonna listen to a retarded politician like you. PA is not your playground. For the record we stand with Zionist,” said Kunene.

Al Jama-ah Gauteng leader Thapelo Amad said as a Sowetan and a Muslim who understood what apartheid and spatiaI justice was, he found it deeply concerning and disheartening to hear Kunene calling for the hunting down and destruction of Hamas without considering the broader context of the Palestinian crisis. Amad said it was essential to approach this issue with sensitivity, empathy, and a commitment to understanding the complex realities on the ground. “It is crucial to recognise that the Palestinian crisis is not a one-sided conflict. It is a deeply rooted and multifaceted issue with historical, political, and humanitarian dimensions. The situation in Palestine is marked by decades of occupation, displacement, discrimination, and denial of basic human rights to the Palestinian people.

“Hamas, as an organisation, represents one aspect of the Palestinian struggle for self-determination and justice. While it is true that Hamas has been involved in armed resistance, it is important to understand the reasons behind their emergence and support among the Palestinian population. The ongoing occupation, illegal Israeli settlements, blockades, and systematic violations of international law have bred frustration and despair among Palestinians, leading some to support organisations like Hamas out of a sense of desperation and a belief in armed struggle as a means of resistance,” said Amad. He emphasised that not all Palestinians supported or were affiliated with Hamas. “The Palestinian people are a diverse community with varying perspectives, including those who engage in peaceful resistance and dialogue to achieve their aspirations for freedom and justice. By painting all Palestinians with a broad brush and advocating for the destruction of Hamas, Kunene is disregarding the voices and experiences of thousands of innocent Palestinians who suffer the consequences of the ongoing conflict.